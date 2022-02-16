U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. Lcnb Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 41,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 714,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

