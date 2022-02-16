Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 615.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $7,197,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 19.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,786,603. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

