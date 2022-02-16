Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $477.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.23.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

