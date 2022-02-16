two (NYSE:TWOA) Short Interest Update

two (NYSE:TWOA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TWO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,214. TWO has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

