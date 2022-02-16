Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWO. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

