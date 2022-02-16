Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading Down 6.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $185.28 and last traded at $186.28. 65,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,108,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.37.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,961. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

