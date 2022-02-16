Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 292,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.63.
TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
