Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 292,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.63.

TKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 481,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 378,264 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

