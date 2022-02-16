Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 75 ($1.01) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 67 ($0.91) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 50.34 ($0.68) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 33.26 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.55. The company has a market capitalization of £721.26 million and a PE ratio of 4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama bought 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,592.15).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

