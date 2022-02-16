TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.69

TUI AG (LON:TUI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 246.69 ($3.34) and traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.91). TUI shares last traded at GBX 288.30 ($3.90), with a volume of 6,161,058 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective on shares of TUI in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on TUI in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.82).

Get TUI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.24.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.