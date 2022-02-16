Truist Financial Comments on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFLT. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,223,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.