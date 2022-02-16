Truist Financial Comments on IAA, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAA in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for IAA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAA. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

