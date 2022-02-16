TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). TrueCar posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TrueCar.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.68. 891,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,742. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TrueCar during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

