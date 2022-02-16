Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.36. Tronox shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 2,410 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get Tronox alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,201,000 after acquiring an additional 130,002 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Tronox by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.