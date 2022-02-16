Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $22.61

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $23.36. Tronox shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 2,410 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)
Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
