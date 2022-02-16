Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

