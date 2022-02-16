Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$3.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.92.

TCW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TCW opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of C$898.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.73 and a one year high of C$3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

