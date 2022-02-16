Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.29). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.29), with a volume of 61,307 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £199.91 million and a P/E ratio of 28.79.

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

