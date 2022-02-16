Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $88.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.06.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 111.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $118,929,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265,287 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $24,004,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

