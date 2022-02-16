Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TTTPF stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $12.10.
Tremor International Company Profile
