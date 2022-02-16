TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up to $35.28

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $36.57. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 2,922 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.