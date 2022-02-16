Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.93

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 267443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREB. Benchmark began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

