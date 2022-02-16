TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 15 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

