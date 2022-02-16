Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Short Interest Up 72.3% in January

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Transcat by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $1,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

