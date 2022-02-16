TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high as C$13.46. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.36, with a volume of 583,760 shares.

TA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.