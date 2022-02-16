Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and $2.15 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00010618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.94 or 0.00292702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00013083 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

