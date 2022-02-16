Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,643 shares.The stock last traded at $47.21 and had previously closed at $47.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 67.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1,762.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

