Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 67,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,643 shares.The stock last traded at $47.21 and had previously closed at $47.07.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
