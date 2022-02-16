Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSEM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 178,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,955 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 403,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.