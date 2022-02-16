Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
TSEM has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ TSEM opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.
