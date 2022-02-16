Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 90.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NTG opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 300,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,970 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.