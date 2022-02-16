Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 90.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NTG opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20.

In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 300,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,970 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.