Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Shares Down 2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

