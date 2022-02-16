TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 31,971,842 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.
TomCo Energy Company Profile (LON:TOM)
