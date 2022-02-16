TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.61 ($0.01), with a volume of 31,971,842 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.59.

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

