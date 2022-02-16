Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

