Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.22.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE TOST opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74. Toast has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $69.93.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.