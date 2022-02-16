TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $83.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.84.

TJX Companies stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

