Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,700 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TIVC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,574. Tivic Health Systems has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.65% of Tivic Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tivic Health Systems Inc is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.