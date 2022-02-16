Tina Miller Sells 900 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LAD opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAD. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

