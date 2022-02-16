TheStreet Downgrades New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) to C+

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
