The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $38.80 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

