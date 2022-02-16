The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.71) to GBX 590 ($7.98) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 25,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,661. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

