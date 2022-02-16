The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Trading Down 0.9%

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)’s share price was down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.54). Approximately 4,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 191,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.56).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEBB shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get The Pebble Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £191.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.66.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($75,507.44).

The Pebble Group Company Profile (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Pebble Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pebble Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.