The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Up 81.3% in January

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Music Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Music Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Music Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMAC remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,732. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Music Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

