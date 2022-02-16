The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.06.

MOS opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

