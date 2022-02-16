The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 542 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE ALG opened at $139.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.39%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

