The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 499 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of -139.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,021 shares of company stock worth $34,305,788. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.