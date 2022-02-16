The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.