The Macerich Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Macerich has decreased its dividend by 79.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of 1,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Macerich by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Macerich by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.