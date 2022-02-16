The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE HIG traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 66,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,440. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

