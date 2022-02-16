The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 337,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,709. Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Graystone alerts:

About Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.