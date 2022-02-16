The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Down 44.7% in January

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GYST traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 337,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,709. Graystone has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
About Graystone
