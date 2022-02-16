The Goldman Sachs Group Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

ZI traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 108,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 921.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.86 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 430,183 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $32,095,953.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 273,527 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $15,924,741.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

