The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 297 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 297 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 234.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.