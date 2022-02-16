The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €166.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €166.00 ($188.64) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.38 ($184.52).

Shares of ML stock traded down €5.05 ($5.74) on Wednesday, reaching €139.70 ($158.75). 721,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a one year high of €130.85 ($148.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.04.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

