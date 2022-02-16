The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Mason Capital Management LLC

Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,748 shares during the period. The GEO Group comprises about 1.4% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC owned about 2.09% of The GEO Group worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 852,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 533,344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,978,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

GEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $798.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

